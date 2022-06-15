Early voting hours announced for upcoming primary elections

The boards of elections in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties have set early voting hours and locations for the upcoming primary elections on June 28.

Early voting will start on Saturday, June 18, in both counties. Early voters for the June primaries will be able to cast ballots in Democratic primaries for governor and lieutenant governor, as well as a Republican primary for governor.

On the Republican side of the ballot, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, businessman Harry Wilson and Andrew Giuliani are vying for the party's nomination for governor.

The Democratic primary for governor will see current Gov. Kathy Hochul, Jumaane Williams, who is the elected public advocate for New York City, and U.S. Rep. Thomas Suozzi, from Long Island, on the ballot.

For lieutenant governor, the Democrats have current Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, who was sworn in to the position by Hochul in May. Her previous second-in-command, Brian Benjamin, resigned in April following his arrest on bribery charges related to a past campaign. Delgado will be joined by challengers Ana Maria Archila and Diana Reyna on the primary ballot.

In Warren County, there is only one local election, which is for the Lake Luzerne Town Board. Republican candidates Timothy Hanlon, Rayl Zubal and Pamela Pettys are running for the unexpired three-year term.

The special election was triggered by the resignation of former board member David O'Neal, who had taken office on Jan. 1 and resigned on Feb. 14. He had been elected to a four-year term in the previous election last fall.

The term is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2025.

Washington and northern Saratoga counties do not have any local races on the ballot for the June election.

In Warren County, early voters will be able to cast ballots at two locations — the Warren County Human Services Building and Glens Falls City Hall. Any voter enrolled on the county can vote at either early voting site.

There is one early voting site in Washington County. Early voters will be able to cast their ballots at the Washington County Board of Elections office at 1153 Burgoyne Ave. in Fort Edward.

Saratoga County has three early voting sites open starting June 18. Early voters will be able to cast their ballots at the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library at 475 Moe Road in Clifton Park, the Recreation Center at 15 Vanderbilt Ave. in Saratoga Springs, and the Board of Elections office at 50 West High St. in Ballston Spa.

All polling sites listed will be open:

Saturday, June 18, 9 a.m–5 p.m.

Sunday, June 19, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday, June 20, 9 a.m.–8 p.m.

Tuesday, June 21, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Wednesday, June 22, 9 a.m.–8 p.m.

Thursday, June 23, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Friday, June 24, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Saturday, June 25, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday, June 26, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sample ballots and other information about the upcoming elections can be found on each county's Board of Elections website. Those choosing to vote early cannot vote again on Election Day.

