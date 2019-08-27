Every county will get the full grant promised by the state for early voting, state officials said Tuesday in response to an apparently mistaken announcement from the state Board of Elections.
Last week, the state Board of Elections sent an email to all county boards of elections, telling them the state had cut their early voting grant by 80 percent.
For Warren County, this meant a loss of $20,000 for training poll workers to use new electronic poll books. The county administrator was so irate he said the county should cancel its early voting plans if the state wouldn’t pay what it had promised.
The county sent a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday, complaining about the situation.
On Tuesday, state officials began reaching out to local newspapers to try to explain that the state Board of Elections had made an error.
"They are either being intentionally lied to by the state Board of Elections or the state board is more incompetent than we believed,” said Rich Azzopardi, senior adviser to the governor.
He emphasized that every county will get its money, as promised, to implement early voting.
“As state budget officials have been saying all along, the full $10 million will be made available,” he said.
The Budget Office recently informed the state Board of Elections it had approved $15,000 per county for a minimum of one early voting site.
“Somehow, the Board (of Elections) took the good news that the Division of the Budget had approved funding for the minimum number of polling sites required by statute, and used it to cause alarm across the state about a funding cut that was never true,” Azzopardi said.
The Division of the Budget is still reviewing the state Board of Elections’ budget proposal for the rest of the grant. The goal is to make sure the grant is being distributed “equitably,” Azzopardi said.
A plan for spending the rest of the grant will be approved this week, he said.
The issue appears to have been a misunderstanding from the Board of Elections.
Last week, the board sent an email to every county saying, "Just 64 days before the start of early voting, DOB (the Division of Budget) is reducing by almost 80% the funds available in the budget."
The email was signed by Robert Brehm and Todd Valentine, the co-executive directors of the state Board of Elections.
A request for comment from the state Board of Elections was not immediately returned.
