Early voting for August primary begins Saturday

Early voting for the Aug. 23 Democratic primary election begins this Saturday in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties.

In the 21st Congressional District race for a House seat, two names are on the ballot seeking the Democratic Party line in November: Democrat Matt Castelli and Democrat Matt Putorti.

In the 20th Congressional District, the two names on the primary ballot are Paul Tonko, the incumbent Democratic congressman, and challenger Rostislav Rar.

Warren County

Registered Democrats are eligible to vote early.

Early voting in the county will begin on Aug. 13 and continue until Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Voting will be conducted at two sites:

Warren County Municipal Center's Human Resources building, 1340 state Route 9 in the town of Lake George

Glen Falls City Hall, 42 Ridge St. in the city of Glens Falls

For more information, visit the county's website or call 518-761-6456.

Washington County

Washington County's election website reminds residents not to vote again on primary election day if they choose to vote early.

From Aug. 13 through Aug. 21, county residents who are registered Democrats can vote at the Hudson Falls Central School District office located at 1153 Burgoyne Ave. in the village of Fort Edward from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saratoga County

Saratoga County Board of Elections offers four locations for early voting with accessibility for voters with disabilities at each polling place. Voting will take place from Aug. 13 to Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for Aug. 15 and Aug. 17, where the houses will be from noon to 8 p.m.

Polling locations include:

Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library at 475 Moe Road in the town of Clifton Park

Saratoga Springs Recreation Center at 15 Vanderbuilt Avenue in the city of Saratoga Springs

Board of Elections at 50 West High St. in the village of Ballston Spa

Wilton's Gavin Park at 10 Lewis Road in the town of Saratoga