QUEENSBURY — Hundreds of people have already voted, even though Election Day is a week away.
In the first three and a half days of early voting, 318 people voted at Warren County’s Board of Elections Office.
In the first weekend, nearly 50,000 people voted statewide, excluding data from Erie and Oneida counties, which have not yet been counted, according to the Associated Press.
Most of the local voters were going to fill out absentee ballots and simply used the ballot-scanning machines instead, because it was easier.
But a few voters came in because of the convenience. One voter was visiting the DMV, in the same building, and decided to vote as well. Two voters from Chester drove into Queensbury for a big shopping trip, saw the voting signs and came in to file ballots early.
“We were a little surprised by the turnout Sunday because of the weather,” said Elections Commissioner Bill Van Ness. It was pouring rain, but 61 people voted. On the first day, 105 people voted.
The process got high marks from voters.
“I’m excited, I want to try it,” said Mary Beth Mylott of Bolton.
Afterward, she reported: “It was easy. Simple. Quick.”
Others praised it for being far simpler than getting an absentee ballot. For that, voters must fill out a form.
“This is easier: you just show up and go,” said voter Scott MacFarland of Lake George, who would have filled out an absentee ballot if early voting was not available.
Warren County has seen a 27% reduction in absentee ballot requests this year. So far, 423 fewer people have asked for an absentee ballot.
While about 650 people are likely to vote by absentee ballot every year — they are “permanent” absentee voters and generally too ill or disabled to leave the house or otherwise unable to get to a voting booth — the elections commissioners are hoping most people decide to vote by ballot early instead.
“A lot of tight races, we’ll have a majority of the ballots in” on Election Night, Elections Commissioner Beth McLaughlin said.
Early voting means counting absentees won’t take as long.
The ballot reforms this year, which ushered in early voting, will also delay the final tallies. Every county must share a list of its absentee and affidavit voters with all other county boards of election, to make sure those voters only cast one ballot. They must finish their list by Nov. 15, which means counting those ballots will start Nov. 19.
Many races are determined on Election Night, but every year a few races are too close to call until the absentee ballots are counted.
