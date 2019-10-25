Usually, Warren County Elections Commissioner Beth McLaughlin gets nervous the night before Election Day.
“But this time it’s two weeks out,” she said Friday, the day before early voted started.
“We’re ready. It’s still a little nerve-racking, and not knowing what to expect,” she said.
Early voting throughout the state begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and runs through Sunday, Nov. 3. Locally, every county has voting every day through that period. Hours vary, the hours for all five counties in the region are posted on poststar.com.
It’s the first year for early voting in New York, and election commissioners said they see this as a good trial run before next year’s presidential election.
“It’s a local year, we think not a lot” of voters will come for early voting, McLaughlin said. “Next year, it might be different.”
A few people have called the office to ask about the early voting hours. So she’s not expecting a crowd.
But in other states, groups organize van-loads of voters to get the polls for early voting. Being able to vote on the weekend allows people to organize a crowd after church and other social gatherings. Some politicians organize drivers for groups that can’t drive or don’t have cars, and some activist groups use weekend rallies to energize a group and march them to the polls. With two full weekends and a week of early voting, there is a lot more time to work with in getting people to vote.
The goal of early voting is to increase voter turnout. Local politicians said they hope that happens, but they aren’t expecting it.
But they supported the idea of offering more convenience.
“As a mother of six, there were days when getting out of the house on Election Day wasn’t easy. I know a lot of people plan to vote and things come up and the day gets away from them. This is a chance to vote at one’s convenience, avoiding the hassle of long lines and fulfilling a civic duty that is so critical to the strength of our democracy,” said Sen. Betty Little, R-Glens Falls, in a press release supporting early voting.
There is one important rule to know about early voting: voters can only vote once. That means voters who vote early cannot vote on Election Day.
Early voting times and locations county by county
The following are lists of early voting locations by county.
Early voting starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 and continues through Nov. 3.
Election Day is Nov. 5.
For a full list of voting locations on Election Day visit https://voterlookup.elections.ny.gov/
Read up on the contested races ahead of the polls opening on Oct. 26 for early voting.
