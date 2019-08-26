The state has pulled back some of its funding for early voting, leaving local board of election commissioners thinking about whether to do it this year after all.
The Warren County commissioners were directed to skip early voting this year if the state won’t pay for it, Commissioner Bill Van Ness said.
Now, they’re “begging” for money, hoping to get $20,000 from the state to cover the reduction in the early voting grant, Commissioner Beth McLaughlin said.
They asked the county administrator first, reasoning that he could pull the money from fund balance.
“The administrator said to us, if they’re not going to pay for it, Warren County isn’t going to participate in early voting,” Van Ness said. “So we sent a letter to that effect to the governor.”
The letter doesn’t flat-out say the county won’t offer early voting, and the county Board of Elections is continuing to move forward with plans to run it. But the letter does say it is “imperative” the funding be restored by Oct. 26, which is supposed to be the first day of early voting.
Training, which was going to be funded with the state grant, is supposed to begin in a month.
McLaughlin is frustrated. She was planning to spend this week working on the training curriculum.
“This is what we’re dealing with now,” she said. “We should be working on our manual and our training.”
The grant was cut for all counties. Washington County officials plan to complain to the state as well.
“We will probably do a letter of displeasure,” said Board of Elections Commissioner Leslie Allen.
But she isn’t ready to threaten to cancel early voting.
“We don’t want to get into a situation where we have to roll something out in a presidential election year,” she said. “As of right now, we are hoping we will make do with what we were given.”
Warren County Board of Elections could also use its savings. The commissioners created a capital reserve fund last year to save up for new voting machines. It’s not supposed to be used to train poll workers on an electronic poll book, Van Ness said, but it’s an option in a pinch.
The counties needed money for the electronic poll books, because without them, the early voting site would need paper copies of all 40 poll books. It’s possible, but it would take much longer to locate each voter in the hard copies.
If there were multiple early voting sites, the county Board of Elections would have to scan in each book at the end of early voting then print one new book for each Election Day polling site — a process that normally takes a long time. Just scanning in the books after each election now takes four people two full days, McLaughlin said. And that’s before counting the time needed to create a new polling book file and send it out to be printed and bound.
The electronic poll books are not involved in the actual voting. Every voter will still fill out a paper ballot. But voters will sign in on a machine that looks like an iPad, rather than a paper poll book.
The machines will be connected to the county Board of Elections office, but only through a dedicated router, with a complex password. A Board of Elections router at each site will protect the machines from hacking.
Also, the data in the electronic poll books is encrypted.
Van Ness is excited to have the connection between each polling place and the main Board of Elections office. He recalled a land proposition recently that drew many more voters than expected. If that were to happen now, he could see the number of ballots used early in the day and realize that he needed to print out and send more to sites in danger of running out.
Presuming early voting goes ahead as scheduled, it will start on Saturday, Oct. 26 in both counties and run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Warren County, early voting will be held at the Warren County Board of Elections Office, 1340 Route 9.
In Washington County, early voting will also be at the county building, 383 Broadway, Fort Edward.
