Early voter in Washington County has COVID but wore mask, socially distanced

An early voter in Washington County has tested positive for coronavirus, but Health Services said others had a “low risk” of exposure.
The person followed guidelines (wearing a mask and social distancing) while waiting in line and voting. Staff followed the guidance for disinfecting surfaces during early voting, Washington County officials said.
The voter was at the early voting site, 1153 Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward, on Monday, Oct. 26, between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Those who visited the site during that time frame should monitor themselves for any symptoms and call Health Services if they show signs of the virus. The phone number is 518-746-2400.
Washington County also announced a “low-risk exposure” at Lynn's Country Café, 27 Main St., Greenwich, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Staff followed Public Health guidance, and those who had close contact with the person have already been notified. But anyone who was in the café during that time frame should monitor themselves for symptoms and call Health Services to report any sign of the virus.
Also Sunday, Warren County Health Services said it did not have the resources to test every traveler who is supposed to be tested under a new state policy.
Support Local Journalism
The policy begins Nov. 4. It requires travelers from out of state to get a test up to three days before entering New York state and then test again four days after arriving in New York state. They must quarantine until the second test result comes back negative. Previously, travelers had to quarantine for 14 days but were not tested before or after traveling.
Warren County does not have enough testing kits for an “expected influx of travelers,” Warren County said in a news release Sunday. Only those with symptoms or known exposure to someone with coronavirus will be tested at the county site.
"Warren County officials will be advocating for additional state resources to deal with the expected increase in tests," Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said. "Until more testing resources are received locally, travelers are directed to seek testing through New York state at 1-888-364-3065."
All those who are currently quarantining for 14 days should continue, because the new testing requirement does not begin until Wednesday.
Sunday’s statistics:
- Warren County reported one person tested positive, for a total of 405 confirmed cases since March, and two people recovered, for a total of 351 recoveries among confirmed cases. The new case has been traced back to contact the person had with an acquaintance who had the virus. There are 19 people currently ill, none of whom are hospitalized. Vermont is still requiring a 14-day quarantine for those visiting to or from Warren County, which is in “yellow” in Vermont’s travel advisory.
- Washington County reported three people tested positive, for a total of 338 confirmed cases since March. One case was related to a person who recently tested positive, and tracers haven’t yet determined the cause of the other two cases. There are 22 people currently ill, and two are hospitalized, one of whom was hospitalized Saturday. Vermont does not require a quarantine for anyone visiting to or from Washington County, which is in “green” in Vermont’s travel advisory.
- Saratoga County does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that 18 people tested positive Saturday, in the most recent data available. Vermont is still requiring a 14-day quarantine for those visiting to or from Saratoga County, which is in “yellow” in Vermont’s travel advisory.
- Essex County also does not report publicly on weekends, but told the state that no one tested positive Saturday, in the most recent data available. Vermont is still requiring a 14-day quarantine for those visiting to or from Essex County, which is in “red” in Vermont’s travel advisory.
For Saturday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 87 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 1%. Three of the eight counties in the region posted a positive test rate above 1%, which could indicate the virus is not under control there. They were: Schenectady County, at 2.5% and 22 new cases; Columbia County, at 2.1% and eight new cases; and Albany County, at 1.6% and 26 new cases.
- Statewide, 2,255 people tested positive Saturday, an overall positivity rate of 1.51%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 3.1% and the state without the hot spots had a positive test rate of 1.36%.
- There were 1,125 people hospitalized with coronavirus throughout the state Saturday, and 17 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Updated
Watch now: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's gives an COVID-19 update
-
SUNY Adirondack's campus cautiously comes alive as college begins fall semester
-
Students return to class under new COVID-19 guidelines
- 294 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.