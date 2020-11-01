Early voter in Washington County has COVID but wore mask, socially distanced

An early voter in Washington County has tested positive for coronavirus, but Health Services said others had a “low risk” of exposure.

The person followed guidelines (wearing a mask and social distancing) while waiting in line and voting. Staff followed the guidance for disinfecting surfaces during early voting, Washington County officials said.

The voter was at the early voting site, 1153 Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward, on Monday, Oct. 26, between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Those who visited the site during that time frame should monitor themselves for any symptoms and call Health Services if they show signs of the virus. The phone number is 518-746-2400.

Washington County also announced a “low-risk exposure” at Lynn's Country Café, 27 Main St., Greenwich, on Wednesday, Oct. 28, between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Staff followed Public Health guidance, and those who had close contact with the person have already been notified. But anyone who was in the café during that time frame should monitor themselves for symptoms and call Health Services to report any sign of the virus.

Also Sunday, Warren County Health Services said it did not have the resources to test every traveler who is supposed to be tested under a new state policy.

