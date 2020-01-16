Early on with bail reform, released defendants are showing up for court

Statistics have not yet been compiled, but several town and village justices said they have had to issue some warrants for defendants who fail to appear. The bulk of the cases still have yet to play out though, as many criminal cases take six months or longer to be resolved.

Fort Edward Town Justice Joseph Malvuccio said he has not seen the impact yet of the changes in his court.

"I think we will have a better idea what is going to happen by mid-February," he said.

Queensbury Town Justice Eric Schwenker agreed.

"We haven't amassed enough data to see what the trends are," he said.

How data will be reported remains to be seen as well. The bail reform laws changed the legal process for warrants to be issued.

Even if defendants don't show up for court, judges have to wait 48 hours after their failure to appear to issue a warrant, and they have to use new means to try to contact defendants to advise them of their court dates.

Mercure said he believes the positives of the law change, such as defendants being able to work with their defense lawyers more easily and stay employed while charges are pending, will outweigh the negatives.