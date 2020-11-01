Early and mail-in voting could be as much as half the total ballots cast

That means that 32% of the ballots have already been cast, if the county has as many cast as in 2016. Warren County is beating Washington County in turnout so far, with 47% of the ballots cast, including 7,361 early voters with about half an hour left to go before polls closed Sunday.

An election inspector planned to stand at the end of the line at 2 p.m. to stop the line from growing any longer, but everyone in line got to vote. That’s the same policy used on Election Day; any voter in line by the time polls “close” gets to vote, no matter how late the polls must stay open.

Essex County also saw a big increase in absentee ballots, with 4,743 requests and 3,467 ballots turned in by Friday. In 2016, about 1,600 people voted by absentee.

The county had 1,637 early voters by Friday.

In Hamilton County, which has a smaller population as well, the Board of Elections has never in memory received more than 400 absentee ballots. This year, 755 people asked for absentee and the county has already received 508 ballots. As of Friday, the county also had 275 early voters.

The Hamilton County Board of Elections will not report its early voting numbers before it reports the rest of the election. All figures will be uploaded to the website at once, around 11:30 p.m.

