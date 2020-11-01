Early and mail-in voting could be as much as half the total ballots cast

Warren and Washington counties have already collected nearly half of the ballots normally cast in a presidential election, thanks to early voting and absentee ballots.
In comparison to the 2016 turnout, 47% of the ballots have already been cast in Warren County. As of Saturday night, Washington was lagging behind slightly, at 32%, but its final early voting numbers won’t be available until Monday.
On the last day of early voting, an hour before polls closed, a line of voters stretched around the entire Warren County Human Services building. Inside, election commissioners processed another 500 absentee ballots.
“I think Election Day will be just as busy,” said Elections Commissioner Beth McLaughlin. “We had 77 (percent participation) in 2016 and I think we’ll beat that number.”
That’s the open question right now: How many early voters or mail-in voters would have voted on Election Day? Whether turnout has actually increased will only be known after polls close Tuesday.
On Tuesday night, the Warren, Washington and Essex boards of elections will post incremental results on their websites. All early voters will be included in the first numbers that appear on the website, probably around 9:30 p.m. The commissioners will include them with the numbers for whichever town reports first.
That means that it will appear that most, or all, election districts have reported in. But those numbers will be early voters — there will be many more votes to come. All three boards of election expect their final reports to be online sometime after 10:30 p.m.
To some extent, the delay will represent how far polls are from the Board of Elections office. The results cards from each scanner machine are delivered by hand by a poll worker who drives them in from the polling site.
“It might be 11, 11:30, it depends on how fast inspectors can close down their polling site and get their cards to us,” said Washington County Elections Commissioner Leslie Allen.
Support Local Journalism
And those results may not determine who wins.
In Warren County, 31,408 people voted in 2016. This year, the county has 9.264 absentee ballots out, and 7,411 have gotten back to the Board of Elections so far. That means the absentee ballots could end up representing about a third of the total vote — making it difficult to declare a winner in anything but a landslide.
Warren County will start counting its absentee ballots on Friday.
In Washington County, 24,528 people voted in 2016. This year, the county has 5,099 absentee ballots out and, as of Friday, had received 3,448 of them. As of end of voting Saturday, the county also had 4,447 early voters.
That means that 32% of the ballots have already been cast, if the county has as many cast as in 2016. Warren County is beating Washington County in turnout so far, with 47% of the ballots cast, including 7,361 early voters with about half an hour left to go before polls closed Sunday.
An election inspector planned to stand at the end of the line at 2 p.m. to stop the line from growing any longer, but everyone in line got to vote. That’s the same policy used on Election Day; any voter in line by the time polls “close” gets to vote, no matter how late the polls must stay open.
Essex County also saw a big increase in absentee ballots, with 4,743 requests and 3,467 ballots turned in by Friday. In 2016, about 1,600 people voted by absentee.
The county had 1,637 early voters by Friday.
In Hamilton County, which has a smaller population as well, the Board of Elections has never in memory received more than 400 absentee ballots. This year, 755 people asked for absentee and the county has already received 508 ballots. As of Friday, the county also had 275 early voters.
The Hamilton County Board of Elections will not report its early voting numbers before it reports the rest of the election. All figures will be uploaded to the website at once, around 11:30 p.m.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.