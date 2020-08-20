Eagle Scout project improves trail in Warrensburg

Access to the popular Bear Slides natural water slide in Warrensburg just got a lot nicer and easier to navigate, thanks to a 17-year-old Queensbury Eagle Scout and volunteers.
James McGuire, now a freshman at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Arizona, spent 50 hours cleaning up Bear Slides Trail earlier this summer to make it more visually appealing, and easier to access for those with disabilities.
Assisted by fellow Scouts, family and friends, the longtime Scout cleared trees and debris from the trail, added crushed stone to it and dismantled illegal fire pits that had been built along the route, to discourage illegal camping.
He also cleaned up bags of garbage from both sides of River Road on the way to the trail, said Rebecca Terry, the state Department of Environmental Conservation forester overseeing the work.
“The Hudson River Special Management Area has seen a lot of use this summer, especially because of COVID-19, so with that came issues with garbage and things like that,” she said. “James saw a need for picking up garbage and helping with maintenance … and we’re grateful to him and the volunteers. We really appreciate the work.”
McGuire, who graduated a year early from Queensbury and was reached at school in Arizona on Thursday, said he chose the project to cap his Eagle Scout efforts because he traveled that road a lot for his rafting company job and realized how littered it and the trail had become.
He also said it was a place he went with his family over the years, having grown up in Lake Luzerne.
“It needed to be cleaned up,” the future commercial pilot said. “It had really gotten run down and the DEC and maintenance couldn’t really keep up with the increase in the amount of people there.”
He said reactions to his efforts have been great.
"People were very happy with it. It’s something that gets put on the back burner, like it’ll get done eventually, but no one ever wants to step up and do it," McGuire said. "People really appreciated it."
Troop 2 Scoutmaster Chris Jones praised McGuire’s ability to see a need and work to correct it.
“Through his own initiative, he developed, planned and led the different aspects of the project,” he said.
And McGuire’s mother, Kim, who was his Cub Scout leader years ago, also praised his efforts and said being involved with the Scouts offered him a lot of opportunities, including a trip to New Mexico to hike and fly fish.
“He stuck with it and learned so much from being involved, as I have as well,” she said. “I am so proud of all he has accomplished and especially proud of this project which gives accessibility to more outdoor spaces for those in wheelchairs and beautifies a spot along the Hudson that James grew up enjoying.
“That’s the kind of stewardship we can all learn from, and hopefully do more of.
