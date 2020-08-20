Eagle Scout project improves trail in Warrensburg

He also said it was a place he went with his family over the years, having grown up in Lake Luzerne.

“It needed to be cleaned up,” the future commercial pilot said. “It had really gotten run down and the DEC and maintenance couldn’t really keep up with the increase in the amount of people there.”

He said reactions to his efforts have been great.

"People were very happy with it. It’s something that gets put on the back burner, like it’ll get done eventually, but no one ever wants to step up and do it," McGuire said. "People really appreciated it."

Troop 2 Scoutmaster Chris Jones praised McGuire’s ability to see a need and work to correct it.

“Through his own initiative, he developed, planned and led the different aspects of the project,” he said.

And McGuire’s mother, Kim, who was his Cub Scout leader years ago, also praised his efforts and said being involved with the Scouts offered him a lot of opportunities, including a trip to New Mexico to hike and fly fish.