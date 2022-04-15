E-bike proposal for Bikeway rolls to next county board meeting

QUEENSBURY — Warren County residents have to wait to see if a six-month pilot program allowing the use of Class 1 and Class 2 electric bikes and scooters on the Warren County Bikeway is approved.

Class 1 e-bikes use a battery and electric motor to provide assistance at up to 20 mph with a rider pedaling. Class 2 e-bikes work in two ways, according to bike.com. The electric motor provides assistance at up to 20 mph when the rider is pedaling just like Class 1, but a throttle is also included. That allows for the rider to go 20 mph without pedaling.

The discussion of a potential pilot program was first brought to the Warren County Board of Supervisors during its September meeting.

During the board's meeting Thursday, supervisors voted to table a resolution that would approve the pilot program from May 1 through Nov. 1. The county's Department of Public Works supervisor would oversee the program.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild brought up the idea of tabling the discussion until the board's meeting on May 5.

During the discussion of the resolution, he said he was under the impression that the Bikeway was intended for the use of bikes.

"I agree that there's risks, but what was this set up for? It was set up for bikes," Wild said.

He said that he was hopeful that the resolution could be tabled to allow for further discussion on possible rules and signage to go along with the program.

He suggested possibly hiring students from local high schools or SUNY Adirondack to walk the path and talk to people to get their response from the public about the potential program.

John Strough, Queensbury town supervisor, said that for starters he is not comfortable with Class 2 e-bikes. He also highlighted the fact that there would be no age limit for who can and can’t ride.

“An 8-year-old can take an e-bike Class 2 and go out on the trail and zoom 20 mph,” Strough said. “Would you let that 8-year-old in your car going 20 mph? And there are pedestrians.”

Strough said he was in favor of e-bikes, particularly Class 1 e-bikes. But he said he feels there is a need for things like age limits, or making it an obligation for those using an e-bike to announce their approach.

“We lack rules,” he said.

Strough noted that in other communities there are rules in place that those on any bike must yield to pedestrians and go at a speed of 5 mph when passing.

He stressed he was in favor of the use of e-bikes but did not feel that the resolution should be passed before a set of rules are established.

“Pilot programs are great, but I don’t want to wait until after the accidents happen and then say, ‘Well, we should adopt these rules,’” Strough said. “I think we need to adopt the rules now.”

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty said that aside from during the winter months, he uses the bike trail every day.

He had an e-bike rush by him on the trail and that bike could have been going 30 mph.

Even with rules in place, Beaty said he doesn’t believe that they will be able to be enforced. He said that he sees all kinds of violations go unenforced every day.

“You can have as many as you want. You can have a billion of them. It doesn’t mean they are going to be enforced,” Beaty said.

He said he has never seen a senior using an e-bike or electric scooter on the bike trail, but he sees people in their 20s or early 30s using them.

Claudia Braymer, Glens Falls 3rd Ward supervisor, said she had concerns about the lack of rules and signage for e-bikes on the trail.

She said that the possibility of hiring someone with the Glens Falls Police Department or the Warren County Sheriff’s Office to be on bike patrol near the trail in the different areas should be discussed.

Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt said he had spoken with Patty Bethel, the owner of Cooper's Cave Ale Company, which sits right next to the bike trail on Dix Avenue. She was concerned, he said, about the prospect of e-bikes on the trail.

Dix Avenue is a heavily trafficked area in McDevitt’s ward, which he said holds roughly 90% of the bike trail in Glens Falls. There are many intersections in his ward that he has concerns about, he said.

Bethel is in favor of adding speed bumps to the trail, he said. He told her that wasn’t going to happen.

“Who’s responsible for the signage? I’m not talking about on the bike trail. I’m talking city streets,” McDevitt said.

The discussion on e-bikes on the Warren County Bikeway hasn’t only been had at the county level.

During the Glens Falls Common Council meeting on Tuesday, Bob Landry, 2nd Ward councilman, expressed the same concerns as McDevitt.

Landry said he lives right near the bike trail. He doesn’t want to see the pilot program taken advantage of.

“I’m not in favor of this. I think the bike trail right now, in the city especially, is so populated with people on bicycles and all, it’s amazing we haven’t had accidents.”

Ben Lapham, 2nd Ward councilman, said he felt having the pilot program was the smart way to go.

He agreed with Landry in saying that he doesn’t want to see people getting hurt as a result of this. But Lapham doesn’t think that would happen.

He said he has a heat map of all accidents involving bikes that have been reported to the police from 2011 through 2021 that he would show the board.

“It is not skewed toward the bike trail. That might be shocking to you. You know what it is skewed toward? Every place that there is motor vehicle traffic through the city,” Lapham said.

