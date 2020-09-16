Dunkin' reaches settlement over cyberattacks

The cyberattacks, which went on through 2018, led to tens of thousands of customer accounts being compromised within months, mainly Dunkin’-branded stored value cards known as “DD cards” that could be used to make purchases at Dunkin’ stores, the state said.

Gaining access to the accounts allowed hackers to use the cards to make purchases or sell them online, leading to "tens of thousands of dollars" on customers' cards to be stolen, James said.

The state contended Dunkin’ was repeatedly alerted to the attacks on nearly 20,000 customer accounts by a third-party app developer over a five-day period and didn't take strong action to stop them or alert customers.

"Among other missteps, Dunkin’ failed to notify these customers of unauthorized access to their accounts, reset their account passwords to prevent further unauthorized access or freeze their DD cards," the Attorney General's Office said in a news release.

James filed a complaint last September against the company, alleging it violated New York’s data breach notification statute.

There was no immediate comment from Dunkin' on the settlement.

What are customers entitled to?