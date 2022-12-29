Dual positions law fails to pass in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — A proposed local law to allow Town Board member-elect Joyce Reed to continue as town water and sewer clerk failed in a tie vote Wednesday afternoon.

Residents at a public hearing were mostly opposed to the proposal, which some in the community had labeled as the "Just for Joyce" law.

Republican Joyce Reed has held the clerk’s position since 2019. In November, she ran to fill the one year remaining on former Town Board member Donne-Lynn Winslow’s term. Reed won handily over her opponent, Democrat Janet Tallman.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, a Republican, said he was not aware state law precluded Reed from holding both positions until he was notified by Town Attorney Robert Hafner on Nov. 21.

Reed disagreed with Hafner and did her own research, which suggested she could serve in both capacities if the town passed a local law allowing her to do so. Geraghty forwarded her information to Hafner, but Geraghty said he did not receive a reply from Hafner until Dec. 13, the day before the board’s regular monthly meeting.

Hafner proposed a local law that would allow the water and sewer clerk to serve as a Town Board member, on the grounds that there were no other qualified candidates.

Five residents at the meeting were opposed to the proposed law, saying it could lead to conflicts of interest.

Linda Marcella said she has served on “numerous boards” and employees of the organizations were never allowed to sit on the boards.

“It’s not appropriate to be on both sides of the bench,” Marcella said.

Others were concerned that other town employees could ask the town to do the same for them, creating conflicts of interest.

Supporters of the local law said everyone who voted for Reed knew she was the clerk.

Michelle Hamilton said letting Reed serve on the Town Board would save the town money, since Reed has offered to forgo her Town Board member’s stipend.

“I don’t know why there’s a conflict of interest,” Hamilton said.

Gary Cooper pointed to what he said were recent or existing conflicts of interests involving Town Board members and their families, and said that town voters had chosen Reed.

Reed was on the Town Board until 2017 when she resigned to take a deputy clerk’s position. Both those positions are elected and under state law she couldn’t hold both, she said.

The water and sewer clerk is appointed, she said.

“I ran under the assumption that you can appoint a Town Board member to a position if it will help the town financially,” Reed said. “Everyone knew I was running for Town Board and nobody said I couldn’t.”

“I don’t see a conflict,” said Town Board member John Alexander. The water and sewer clerk collects fees for services, not taxes, he said, adding, “Joyce has done a great job.”

Town Board member Bryan Rounds said he asked earlier if Reed would have to give up the clerk’s job if she won and was told she wouldn’t, and the matter didn’t come up again until the December board meeting. Contrary to what the proposed law states, “there are plenty of applicants out there,” Rounds said. “I want to put some effort into asking for applications.”

Town Board member Richard Larkin sent out an email Monday laying out his reasons for opposing the proposed local law and asking residents to attend the public hearing.

“This is about creating a new law at the 11th hour of the year,” Larkin said at the hearing. “There were procedural missteps about putting this forth. People feel insulted that no one was asked about applying for the clerk’s job.”

Geraghty praised Reed’s work at the water and sewer department. Over two years at the department, she “straightened out” billing procedures, he said.

“I feel comfortable there’s not a conflict between what she will do on the water and sewer district or what she will do as a town council position,” Geraghty said.

Geraghty and Alexander voted in favor of the proposed law. Rounds and Larkin voted no. Geraghty said since there was a tie, the proposed law failed. Although the board took care of some other year-end town business, Geraghty ended the meeting without a discussion of what Reed does next. She is due to be sworn in on Jan. 3.