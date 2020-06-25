Dry weather prompts water restrictions in South Glens Falls and Moreau

The hot, dry weather has forced South Glens Falls and Moreau to enact water conservation rules.
The town and village used Reverse 911 on Tuesday to notify residents that they cannot use water outside except from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. No more than three hours of outdoor water use is allowed per day. The restrictions are in place “until further notice.”
“Hopefully, that’s going to take a little pressure off our usage until we get cooler days and our water consumption is reduced,” town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said.
On Tuesday, the town used more than 2 million gallons — a record. But what pushed the town over the 2-million-gallon mark was the village, which needed 122,000 gallons.
On Monday, the village needed 132,000 gallons. That’s in addition to its own water. The underground springs used to provide most of the village’s water need to be recharged by rain, so they are producing less water just as the heat has led to villagers using more water.
“The town of Moreau is using an awful lot of water,” Kusnierz said. “As a matter of fact, we set a record, I think, for the history of the town of Moreau, in going over 2 million gallons.”
The problem is that the town doesn’t have a contract to buy 2 million gallons of water.
The town bought 700,000 gallons from Saratoga County and 1.33 million gallons from the town of Queensbury. The town’s contract with Queensbury is for 1.25 million gallons a day.
“We don’t have any additional capacity. It’s something we have to move on rather quickly,” Kusnierz said.
On Wednesday, the Town Board voted to spend $106,000 to reserve an additional 100,000 gallons of water from Queensbury per day.
The town has not purchased water capacity from Queensbury since 2008.
“It’s something that should have happened a long time ago,” Kusnierz said. “Capacity we had always planned for our commercial district has essentially been redirected to other projects — multifamily projects that have been approved by other boards.”
As the town builds up its Route 9 commercial corridor, more water capacity will be needed, he said.
“It’s nice to have sewer, but it’s very important to have water too,” he said, adding, “I’d like to purchase additional capacity down the road. It continues to position the town for the future.”
The town used funds from the water districts to pay for the new water capacity.
If the town had not bought more capacity, it might have had to pay a hefty fine. Queensbury charges 80 cents per 1,000 gallons of water as a penalty if the town exceeds its agreed-upon limit in a 30-day period.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
