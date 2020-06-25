Dry weather prompts water restrictions in South Glens Falls and Moreau

The town bought 700,000 gallons from Saratoga County and 1.33 million gallons from the town of Queensbury. The town’s contract with Queensbury is for 1.25 million gallons a day.

“We don’t have any additional capacity. It’s something we have to move on rather quickly,” Kusnierz said.

On Wednesday, the Town Board voted to spend $106,000 to reserve an additional 100,000 gallons of water from Queensbury per day.

The town has not purchased water capacity from Queensbury since 2008.

“It’s something that should have happened a long time ago,” Kusnierz said. “Capacity we had always planned for our commercial district has essentially been redirected to other projects — multifamily projects that have been approved by other boards.”

As the town builds up its Route 9 commercial corridor, more water capacity will be needed, he said.

“It’s nice to have sewer, but it’s very important to have water too,” he said, adding, “I’d like to purchase additional capacity down the road. It continues to position the town for the future.”

The town used funds from the water districts to pay for the new water capacity.

If the town had not bought more capacity, it might have had to pay a hefty fine. Queensbury charges 80 cents per 1,000 gallons of water as a penalty if the town exceeds its agreed-upon limit in a 30-day period.

