Dry weather is creating fire danger

Dry weather has created “moderate” fire danger this week, said Warren County Fire Coordinator and Emergency Services Director Brian LaFlure.

He asked residents to use “extreme caution” with fireworks because of the dry conditions.

Fire risk is normally low this time of year. He’s worried people won’t realize that fireworks could be more dangerous this Fourth of July. And many people may light fireworks for the first time because they can’t see a fireworks show.

“The cancellation of professional displays may lead to a number of ‘homegrown’ displays occurring where safety could be a major concern,” LaFlure said. “The Warren County Office of Emergency Services asks all residents to use extreme caution, whether it’s for social distancing, the safety of our families, and the fire danger during this upcoming holiday.”

Only sparkler and fountain-type fireworks are legal to use in Warren County.

Currently, social gatherings in the Capital Region are limited to 25 people, with social distancing and masks. In Phase 4, gatherings of up to 50 people will be allowed, but they must continue to social distance and wear masks.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.