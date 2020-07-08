Dry weather causing increase in nuisance bears

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is seeing an uptick in bears coming into neighborhoods.

DEC spokesman David Winchell said dry weather has resulted in less availability of natural food. This has caused an increase in nuisance bear incidents.

“These are mostly due to bird feeders and improperly stored garbage,” he wrote in an email.

Queensbury resident Pat Oates, who lives on Leland Drive, sent photos to The Post-Star of a bear, who she said was trying to take her bird feeder on Tuesday. Her dog scared him off.

Winchell said homeowners can take steps to reduce the incidents of nuisance bears. They include removing all bird feeders and keeping garbage, grills, pet food and bird seed inside a solid, secure structure such as a house, shed or garage.

If grills cannot be secured, they should be moved away from houses and grease traps should be removed after each use. In addition, Winchell said garbage should be placed on the curb the morning of collection and not the night before, and people should use bear-resistant trash containers.

Garage doors and ground-floor doors should be closed at night, Winchell added.