Dry conditions prompt warning from fire officials

QUEENSBURY — Warren County fire officials are asking residents to be mindful of dry conditions, which have played a role in several brush fires throughout the region in recent days.
County firefighters responded to five brush fires over an 18-hour period between Monday and Tuesday, including several in Saratoga County, which were fueled by dry conditions, according to a county news release.
Jay Ogden, the county's fire coordinator, is asking residents to be mindful of the dry conditions when having a campfire or burning brush with the proper permit.
"It is very dry in our woods now, and that can result in fires spreading very quickly," he said in a statement. "We ask that anyone who is having a campfire or has a permitted fire to burn brush pay close attention to ensure fire does not spread."
Much of the county is experiencing pre-drought conditions, but a dry spell has increased the risk of fire in recent weeks.
Wildfires haven't been a major threat in the Southern Adirondacks in the past, but brush fires can sometimes damage structures and require large presence from forest rangers and firefighters, which can lead to injury.
First responders from South Queensbury and Bay Ridge were on scene for of a small brush fire behind a private residence at 498 Queensbury Ave. on Thursday.
John Harrington, the South Queensbury chief, said the incident didn't appear suspicious, but noted his department has responded to several similar incidents in recent days.
"It's crazy out there right now," he said. "One fire right after the other."
