Dry conditions prompt warning from fire officials

QUEENSBURY — Warren County fire officials are asking residents to be mindful of dry conditions, which have played a role in several brush fires throughout the region in recent days.

County firefighters responded to five brush fires over an 18-hour period between Monday and Tuesday, including several in Saratoga County, which were fueled by dry conditions, according to a county news release.

Jay Ogden, the county's fire coordinator, is asking residents to be mindful of the dry conditions when having a campfire or burning brush with the proper permit.

"It is very dry in our woods now, and that can result in fires spreading very quickly," he said in a statement. "We ask that anyone who is having a campfire or has a permitted fire to burn brush pay close attention to ensure fire does not spread."

Much of the county is experiencing pre-drought conditions, but a dry spell has increased the risk of fire in recent weeks.

Wildfires haven't been a major threat in the Southern Adirondacks in the past, but brush fires can sometimes damage structures and require large presence from forest rangers and firefighters, which can lead to injury.