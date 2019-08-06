Local firefighters and state forest rangers have battled three wildfires in western Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties in recent days.
Firefighters from around Washington County battled large brush fire in fields off Route 40 on Tuesday afternoon.
The fire started in a field off the highway between Coach and Shine Hill roads around 2:30 p.m. Firefighters from Hartford, Argyle, North Granville and Fort Ann were called to the scene as of 2:15 p.m., along with state forest rangers.
Washington County fire officials estimated as many as 10 acres had been burned, but no structures had been damaged or injuries reported.
The Washington County fire occurred after one on Dean Mountain in Hadley on Monday afternoon drew a response from several volunteer fire departments as well as forest rangers. A helicopter was called in to drop water with a bucket.
Earlier in the day, Stony Creek firefighters dealt with a blaze on Thompson Mountain, while on Sunday and early Monday rangers and firefighters from Thurman and Johnsburg dealt with a fire off Glen Athol Road in Thurman. It was initially believed to be out, but rekindled early Monday.
No injuries were reported, and causes for the fires were not available.
Rain is expected later this week, but parts of the region and the central Adirondacks have gotten quite dry with little rain in recent weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.