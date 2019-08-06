{{featured_button_text}}

Local firefighters and state forest rangers have battled three wildfires in western Warren, Washington and northern Saratoga counties in recent days.

Firefighters from around Washington County battled large brush fire in fields off Route 40 on Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started in a field off the highway between Coach and Shine Hill roads around 2:30 p.m. Firefighters from Hartford, Argyle, North Granville and Fort Ann were called to the scene as of 2:15 p.m., along with state forest rangers.

Washington County fire officials estimated as many as 10 acres had been burned, but no structures had been damaged or injuries reported.

The Washington County fire occurred after one on Dean Mountain in Hadley on Monday afternoon drew a response from several volunteer fire departments as well as forest rangers. A helicopter was called in to drop water with a bucket.

Earlier in the day, Stony Creek firefighters dealt with a blaze on Thompson Mountain, while on Sunday and early Monday rangers and firefighters from Thurman and Johnsburg dealt with a fire off Glen Athol Road in Thurman. It was initially believed to be out, but rekindled early Monday.

No injuries were reported, and causes for the fires were not available.

Rain is expected later this week, but parts of the region and the central Adirondacks have gotten quite dry with little rain in recent weeks.

