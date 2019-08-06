{{featured_button_text}}

Local firefighters and state forest rangers have battled three wildfires in western Warren and northern Saratoga counties in recent days.

A fire on Dean Mountain in Hadley on Monday afternoon drew a response from several volunteer fire departments as well as forest rangers. A helicopter was called in to drop water with a bucket.

Earlier in the day, Stony Creek firefighters dealt with a blaze on Thompson Mountain, while on Sunday and early Monday rangers and firefighters from Thurman and Johnsburg dealt with a fire off Glen Athol Road in Thurman. It was initially believed to be out, but rekindled early Monday.

No injuries were reported, and causes for the fires were not available. Rain is expected later this week, but parts of the region and the central Adirondacks have gotten quite dry with little rain in recent weeks.

