{{featured_button_text}}
Legends of Kalamazoo

Brass musicians from the Legends of Kalamazoo, Michigan, practice at Hudson Falls High School in July 2018, prior to their night performance at East Field in Glens Falls. This year's sold-out show, scheduled for tonight at East Field, will go on despite the rain.

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Music Academy Drum Corps Showcase is still happening this evening at East Field despite the inclement weather.

The sold-out event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The event returned last year after a five-year hiatus and brings together marching bands from around the country.

The lineup includes the Raiders of Burlington, New Jersey; the 7th Regiment of New London, Connecticut; the Legends of Kalamazoo, Michigan; the Spartans of Nashua, New Hampshire; and Southwind of Mobile, Alabama.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments