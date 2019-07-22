GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls Music Academy Drum Corps Showcase was canceled at East Field due to the inclement weather.
The event was scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
The event returned last year after a five-year hiatus and brings together marching bands from around the country.
The lineup includes the Raiders of Burlington, New Jersey; the 7th Regiment of New London, Connecticut; the Legends of Kalamazoo, Michigan; the Spartans of Nashua, New Hampshire; and Southwind of Mobile, Alabama.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.