Drug and alcohol rehab programs hit by 31% state funding cut

Constantino said she has not yet been informed of the specific level of cuts that would affect the residential treatment at its Horizon Village. Normally, the nonprofit agency has about 200 people in its residential treatment care; that number was reduced to 70% of capacity to deal with social distancing guidance.

While Horizon has not been eligible to receive federal COVID funds available to the private sector, it has not reduced its staff because of the need to treat a rising number of addiction problems in the region.

“If it’s 31%, I can’t imagine a scenario where we can make that work," Constantino said.

Adding to the confusion is how the money is being cut. Funding that the state sends to counties, which in turn fund local, private treatment providers, is on the 31% chopping block. It's not yet clear is how much the state is cutting funding it provides directly to some providers, such as the state money Horizon gets for its residential treatment services.

Local impact

In Warren and Washington counties, agencies aren’t cutting back on services yet, said Office of Community Services Director Rob York.

He has been quickly calling every agency to talk over the issue.