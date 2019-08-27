{{featured_button_text}}
ARGYLE — State Police have identified the two drivers involved in a head-on crash that sent one to the hospital on Monday morning on Route 40.

Lisa L. Kesinger, 53, of Argyle, was driving a passenger vehicle south when she crossed over the center line, said Trooper Kerra Burns, public information officer for Troop G. 

Kesinger hit an oncoming tractor-trailer, driven by Benjamin H. Lonergan, 64, of Brandon, Vermont. The crash occurred around 9:45 a.m. in the area of Lick Springs Road.

Lonergan had said he lost control after he was hit, and he crashed the tractor-trailer for Feed Commodities of Vermont, into a guard rail. He was not injured. 

Kesinger, who was trapped in her vehicle for a short time, was airlifted to Albany Medical Center. Police on scene Monday had said Kesinger suffered injuries to her head and body.

Albany Medical Center said Tuesday that Kesinger was discharged from the hospital later Monday.

Burns said Kesinger has been ticketed for driving across hazardous markings.

The crash closed part of Route 40 for a couple of hours. In addition to State Police, the Washington County Sheriff's Office and members of Argyle, Fort Edward and Cossayuna fire departments and Argyle EMS assisted.

The crash was the second on Route 40 in Argyle in the past week.

