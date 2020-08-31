Driver told police he blacked out before Northway crash

LAKE GEORGE — The driver of a car that left the Northway and flipped over on Saturday told investigators he blacked out before the crash, state police said.

The accident happened just after 10 a.m. about one mile south of Exit 21. Paul Richardson, 44, of White Plains, was traveling north in his 2010 BMW SUV when he exited the west side of the road into the woods and overturned, according to police.