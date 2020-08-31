 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Driver told police he blacked out before Northway crash
0 comments

Driver told police he blacked out before Northway crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — The driver of a car that left the Northway and flipped over on Saturday told investigators he blacked out before the crash, state police said.

The accident happened just after 10 a.m. about one mile south of Exit 21. Paul Richardson, 44, of White Plains, was traveling north in his 2010 BMW SUV when he exited the west side of the road into the woods and overturned, according to police.

Two passengers were taken to Glens Falls Hospital for evaluation.

0 comments
0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lake Luzerne house fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News