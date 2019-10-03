{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Two people were hurt Wednesday night when two vehicles collided on Aviation Road, closing the road for a period of time.

The 6:40 p.m. crash at the intersection of Aviation and Potter roads resulted in two minor injuries

State Police said Jeffery G. Tully, 37, was heading north on Potter Road when he passed through the intersection without stopping at a stop sign, hitting a vehicle that was heading west on Aviation.

The driver of that vehicle, Marilyn P. Bordeau, 69, of Queensbury, and a passenger in her vehicle suffered minor injuries, but did not require hospital treatment, according to police.

Tully was not hurt, and was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign, State Police said.

