QUEENSBURY — Two people were hurt Wednesday night when two vehicles collided on Aviation Road, closing the road for a period of time.
The 6:40 p.m. crash at the intersection of Aviation and Potter roads resulted in two minor injuries
State Police said Jeffery G. Tully, 37, was heading north on Potter Road when he passed through the intersection without stopping at a stop sign, hitting a vehicle that was heading west on Aviation.
You have free articles remaining.
The driver of that vehicle, Marilyn P. Bordeau, 69, of Queensbury, and a passenger in her vehicle suffered minor injuries, but did not require hospital treatment, according to police.
Tully was not hurt, and was ticketed for failure to stop at a stop sign, State Police said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.