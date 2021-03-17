 Skip to main content
Driver ticketed after trailer with excavator overturns on Route 9; No one hurt
Driver ticketed after trailer with excavator overturns on Route 9; No one hurt

Driver ticketed

Seen here is the scene of a crash at the intersection of Route 149 and Route 9 in Queensbury on Wednesday morning. 

 Photo provided by Austin Perry

QUEENSBURY — No one was hurt after a trailer with excavator rolled over in Queensbury on Wednesday morning.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a crash at around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 149.

Joshua Ryerson, 33, was driving a 2008 Kenworth dump truck attached to a flatbed trailer and was hauling a heavy duty excavator west on Route 149.

Police said Ryerson was traveling at an unsafe speed when he turned right onto Route 9, which caused the trailer and excavator to overturn and blocked all three lanes of Route 9, according to a news release.

The dump truck did not overturn. State Route 9 had to be shut down for several hours as workers righted the overturned trailer before reopening the road.

Ryan was ticketing for operating at a speed not reasonable and prudent and for having an unregistered trailer, police said. He is due to appear in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.

Sheriff’s Patrol Officer John Bateholts investigated the crash. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by members of the state police and state Department of Transportation.

