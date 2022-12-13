Driver shortages result in changes to some GGFT bus routes

GLENS FALLS — Greater Glens Falls Transit will change or suspend some bus trips as of Friday due to a shortage of bus drivers, city officials announced in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

The service changes will stay in effect until further notice, officials stated, adding that GGFT has alerted other municipalities that will be affected by these changes.

The suspended bus trips are on these two routes:

Route 4: Glens Falls to Hudson Falls to Fort Edward, which also includes running along Quaker Road and Boulevard in Queensbury, weekdays, leaving Ridge Street in downtown Glens Falls at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Routes 11/12, Upper Glen Street, weekdays, leaving Ridge Street in downtown Glens Falls at 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

As a result of the Route 4 and Routes 11/12 changes, GGFT will be changing the following bus route: Route 19: 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. — these two trips normally go up Bay Street but are going to be rerouted on these specific trips to use Glen Street instead of Bay Street and Quaker Road. These two trips will also service Walmart on Upper Glen Street and the Montcalm Apartments in Queensbury.