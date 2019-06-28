GREENFIELD — A one-car rollover crash on Route 9N on Friday afternoon seriously injured the driver, police said.
The driver was taken by helicopter to Albany Medical Center following the 3:36 p.m. crash, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office reported in a news release.
The crash occurred near Alpine Meadows Road in Greenfield.
There were no other occupants in the vehicle, police said. The crash remains under investigation.
