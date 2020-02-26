Driver rejects plea deal in fatal high-speed crash

QUEENSBURY — The driver who was blamed for a high-speed crash that killed a Brant Lake businessman last fall rejected a plea offer Wednesday.

Skyler C. Crouse opted not to accept a plea deal for the chase and collision on the Northway Exit 25 off ramp on Sept. 26 that claimed the life of Joseph Turcotte. Turcotte's pickup was hit from behind at an estimated 90 mph by a pickup driven by Crouse as Crouse fled from State Police.

Crouse turned down a plea deal that would have resulted in a state prison sentence of between 10 and 15 years. Warren County Judge John Hall outlined the offer to Crouse, and asked whether he wanted to accept it or have a trial, and Crouse replied, "Trial."

Hall warned him that he faced a much lengthier prison term if convicted of the weightiest charges at trial, including up to 25 years for first-degree assault alone plus possible consecutive sentences for other charges.

"You can't go back and say, 'Wait judge, I want to back up to where we were in February,'" Hall explained.

Crouse, wearing a face covering known as a "spit shield" because he spit on a TV news cameraman the day of his arrest, replied that he understood.