Driver loses control in car wash, drives into office
Driver loses control in car wash, drives into office

Car wash hole

A large hole is visible in the wall of an office at Hoffman Car Wash in Queensbury after a patron drove into it Monday morning.

 Don Lehman

QUEENSBURY — A Fort Ann man's efforts to get his car washed didn't work out so well for the car wash or his vehicle on Monday morning.

State Police said Gordon Twiss, 75, of Fort Ann, lost control of his car as he was driving into the Hoffman Car Wash location on Quaker Road just before 11 a.m.

His car veered to the left and drove through a wall into an office used by car wash employees, putting a large hole in the wall and damaging equipment inside. No one was hurt, but the office and Twiss' vehicle were heavily damaged.

No tickets were issued as of Monday afternoon, and the car wash continued to operate as repairs were underway.

