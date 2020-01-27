Driver loses control in car wash, drives into office

QUEENSBURY — A Fort Ann man's efforts to get his car washed didn't work out so well for the car wash or his vehicle on Monday morning.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

State Police said Gordon Twiss, 75, of Fort Ann, lost control of his car as he was driving into the Hoffman Car Wash location on Quaker Road just before 11 a.m.

His car veered to the left and drove through a wall into an office used by car wash employees, putting a large hole in the wall and damaging equipment inside. No one was hurt, but the office and Twiss' vehicle were heavily damaged.

No tickets were issued as of Monday afternoon, and the car wash continued to operate as repairs were underway.

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 1