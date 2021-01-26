Driver inattention cited as cause of Thurman crash that injured four

THURMAN — Three out of the four people injured in last Thursday’s crash involving a minivan and fuel truck in Thurman have been released from the hospital.

The accident took place at about 10:50 a.m. on state Route 418. A minivan operated by Aaron R. Keith, 37, was traveling west on Route 418 when it struck a fuel delivery truck that was parked dispensing home heating oil to a residence.

One passenger of the minivan, 30-year-old Ashely M. Coulman, had life-threatening injuries and was transported to Glens Falls Hospital.

Kenneth S. Hayes, 47, was also transported to Glens Falls Hospital with serious injuries. Keith and a 4-year-old girl were transported to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr said the girl remains in the hospital and the other three are recovering at home.

The cause appears to be driver inattention, according to LaFarr. Speed and alcohol were not factors.

