Driver hurt after tanker truck overturns in Putnam crash

PUTNAM — A driver was hurt on Wednesday after a propane tanker truck overturned and caught fire in Putnam.

Just after 11 a.m., state police responded to Gull Bay Road for reports of a crash with entrapment. The preliminary investigation determined the commercial vehicle was hauling liquid propane when it exited the roadway and struck a tree causing it to overturn and catch fire, according to a news release.

The operator and sole occupant was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Elizabethtown Community Hospital and ultimately brought to University of Vermont Medical Center (UVM) in Burlington, Vermont, with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

State police were assisted on the scene by  Essex County Emergency Services, Moreau Emergency Squad, New York State Fire, Skenesborough Emergency Rescue Squad, Washington County Department of Public Safety, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and fire departments from Putnam, Dresden, Schroon Lake, Shushan, Ticonderoga and Whitehall.

The crash is still under investigation.

