Drive-thru food pantry to be held April 30 at Corinth Elementary School

CORINTH — The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY will sponsor a drive-thru food pantry on April 30 at the Corinth Elementary School for all families in need.

The pickup will start at 9 a.m.

“This effort complements the wonderful work already being done through food pantries and the School Food Service feeding efforts,” said Susan Litner, of the Regional Food Bank, in a news release.

This no-contact, no-cost, food distribution event will provide residents with fresh produce, dairy and frozen meats, along with non-perishable items.

Families are being asked to stay in their vehicles and someone will bring a bag to them.

A free milk pickup will also be held, starting at 9 a.m. Friday at the elementary school in partnership with the American Dairy Association North East.

