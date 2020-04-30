Drive-thru food pantry scheduled at Washington County Fairgrounds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

EASTON — The Salvation Army and Tri-County United Way are offering a contactless drive-thru food pantry at 11 a.m. May 7 at the Washington County Fairgrounds, using the Old Schuylerville Road entrance.

The drive-thru pantry is open to anyone in need and meant to ensure everyone has access to necessary supplemental food in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be held in cooperation with Comfort Food Community and the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

This first come, first served event is open to anyone in need of food. All volunteers will follow CDC guidelines by wearing appropriate masks and gloves while actively practicing social distancing.

Organizers anticipate giving away 500 to 800 boxes of food, which will be placed in trunks while supplies last.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0