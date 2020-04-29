Drive-thru food pantry planned in Saratoga Springs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Salvation Army of Saratoga Springs is teaming with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York to hold a drive-thru food pantry.

The event will be held starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Pine Grove Community Church parking lot, located at 59 Pine Road on the corner of Route 29 in the city.

Supplies will be offered until they last. People are asked to stay in their vehicles and volunteers will place food in the trunk of vehicles or in the bed of trucks.

To volunteer reach out to the church on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/thegrovess/.

Similar events across the region have attracted hundreds.

On Monday, 581 vehicles drove through the Aviation Mall parking lot to receive the free food donations provided by the Salvation Army of Glens Falls.

The event distributed about 38,000 pounds of food to 2,037 individuals.

