Drive-thru food distribution in Whitehall set for May 12

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

WHITEHALL — There will be a drive-thru food distribution starting at 10 a.m. on May 12 at Whitehall High School, 99 Buckley Road. The event will be first come, first served until supplies last.

This is a “no-contact” event. People will be asked to remain in their cars and open their trunks when it’s their turn in line. The event is free and open to all community members. Limit of one visit per family.

The event is supported by the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, the Whitehall Central School District and Backpacks for Kids.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0