Drive-thru food distribution in Whitehall set for May 12
Whitehall Central School

Whitehall Junior-Senior High School is seen in this file photo. 

 Michael Goot

WHITEHALL — There will be a drive-thru food distribution starting at 10 a.m. on May 12 at Whitehall High School, 99 Buckley Road. The event will be first come, first served until supplies last.

This is a “no-contact” event. People will be asked to remain in their cars and open their trunks when it’s their turn in line. The event is free and open to all community members. Limit of one visit per family.

The event is supported by the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, the Whitehall Central School District and Backpacks for Kids.

