CORINTH — A drive-thru food and milk giveaway will be held Thursday at Corinth Elementary School for the school community.

The event will start at 10 a.m. and last until supplies run out, according to a post on the school's social media page.

The event is at least the third giveaway and is made possible by the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.

