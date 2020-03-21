Drive-throughs become popular option for dining because of coronavirus

Texas Roadhouse in Queensbury, which is doing carry-out orders from noon to 8 p.m., is encouraging people to place their order and pay online, so cash or credit or debit cards do not have to change hands, according to manager Eric Bourgeois.

Bourgeois said all of the servers are wearing gloves and they dispose of them after each order is handed over to the customer. Then, they wash their hands.

“We’d rather be over cautious at this time,” he said.

One side of the parking lot has been designated for pickup for preorders and the other side is for new orders.

Bourgeois business has been slow to start as the word has not yet gotten out. Most of the business is typically during the dinner hour.

Bourgeois anticipated that activity would pick up if this disruption to daily life continues.

“This is going to get pretty busy. People are going to get stir crazy,” he said.

Poopie’s Diner on Lawrence Street in Glens Falls has been doing pretty well under the circumstances. Owner Jerry DiManno said he has been doing about 100 takeout orders per day.