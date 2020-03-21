Drive-throughs become popular option for dining because of coronavirus

QUEENSBURY — O’Toole’s Restaurant is trying to adapt to the ever-changing environment because of the COVID-19 pandemic by looking to sell groceries to customers, in addition to doing takeout.
The restaurant plans to start selling deli meat, bread and even items like toilet paper that are not available in the stores to become sort of a community grocery, according to Michael Moynihan, manager of the restaurant on Quaker Road.
“We’ve got a lot of things in the works that will hopefully increase some revenue and hopefully help the community at the same time,” he said.
Moynihan said the takeout business has been pretty good so far.
“We’ve had a decent amount of takeout orders. We’ve had a ton of support from the community. A lot of people are over tipping — understanding what’s going on and that those monies will go to our employees when we can get them back in the door, so that’s been great,” he said.
The state also has granted a waiver to allow them to sell beer and liquor, Moynihan added.
Moynihan estimated that about 5% of people want to do curbside pickup and the rest are coming in to collect their meals.
The staff is wearing gloves to hand over the orders to keep customers and staff safe.
Texas Roadhouse in Queensbury, which is doing carry-out orders from noon to 8 p.m., is encouraging people to place their order and pay online, so cash or credit or debit cards do not have to change hands, according to manager Eric Bourgeois.
Bourgeois said all of the servers are wearing gloves and they dispose of them after each order is handed over to the customer. Then, they wash their hands.
“We’d rather be over cautious at this time,” he said.
One side of the parking lot has been designated for pickup for preorders and the other side is for new orders.
Bourgeois business has been slow to start as the word has not yet gotten out. Most of the business is typically during the dinner hour.
Bourgeois anticipated that activity would pick up if this disruption to daily life continues.
“This is going to get pretty busy. People are going to get stir crazy,” he said.
Poopie’s Diner on Lawrence Street in Glens Falls has been doing pretty well under the circumstances. Owner Jerry DiManno said he has been doing about 100 takeout orders per day.
“If this next week carries on like this week has, we’ll be at 50 percent of what we usually do and that’s not too bad,” he said.
His customers miss coming in and interacting with each other.
“A lot of my customers are out of work,” he said.
Offering takeout only has not worked for all businesses. The Heidelberg restaurant on Quaker Road in Queensbury tried it for a couple of days but then closed.
Owner John Weber said the staff was getting nervous about continuing to interact with members of the public to exchange food and money with the threat of the coronavirus.
The volume of business did not justify the risk. Weber said he donated the leftover food to his staff.
“All of us are out of jobs, including myself,” he said.
