Drive-through confessional idea in Glens Falls quashed by Diocese

GLENS FALLS — A line of about a dozen cars stretched into the parking lot of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church on Saturday.

The people were hoping to get their confessions heard. The Rev. Tom Morrette had planned to set up a pop-up tent with a sheet. The plan was for the cars to drive up and the drivers to roll down their window and make their confessions to the priest standing on the other side of the sheet.

The goal was to allow people to have their sins forgiven but guard against the spread of the coronavirus.

Morrette said he conceived of the idea after seeing it on television. He believes it was in Italy.

However, the event did not happen in Glens Falls. There was no tent nor priest.

Morrette said Sunday that the Albany Diocese wants people to maintain social distancing and does not want large groups of people congregating. It wants to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Morrette said he is sorry he was not able to make the drive-through confessions idea work.

Masses have been canceled, so it has been tough. People will have to celebrate Easter, the high point of the church’s liturgical year, at home.