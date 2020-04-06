Drive-by parade will honor local hospital workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS -- A celebration will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, with police officers, firefighters and various other citizens showing their appreciation for front-line health care workers by driving by Glens Falls Hospital with horns honking, lights flashing and sirens wailing.

“The idea came from Pete Brock, owner of Sam’s Diner, and Jacque Ecuyer, of the 4s4Life Foundation," said Mayor Dan Hall.

"Jacque got the idea from a conversation he had with a friend. We are thrilled to participate and to thank the amazing doctors, nurses, and staff of Glens Falls Hospital.”

Dianne Shugrue, president of the hospital, said, “at a time when health care workers are reaching maximum stress levels, to have the community rally around our local hospital is amazing. We are humbled and grateful.”

The parade of vehicles will gather at the Queensbury Hotel, travel down Ridge Sreet to the circle, then proceed up Hudson Avenue past the hospital. The police and fire departments will lead the group into the shipping and receiving entrance of the hospital off Hudson Avenue, past the front of the West Wing and Northwest Tower of the hospital, and then turn right at the light back on to Hudson Avenue.

Those wishing to participate should meet at the Queensbury Hotel at 3:45 p.m.

Friends and neighbors around the hospital who may wish to see the celebration are urged to remember social distancing if you decide to step outside to watch

