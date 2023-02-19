GLENS FALLS — The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the potential of expanding a local “collaborative art” experience into a national movement.

Every Wednesday evening for a decade, artist, animator and filmmaker Jonathan Phelps has hosted Drawing Night, first on the rooftop of the New York City apartment building where he previously lived, and since late 2017 at various locations in Glens Falls.

Each artist starts a drawing, throws the partially completed sketch in a pile, and another artist picks it out of the pile at random and finishes the work.

During the pandemic, artists couldn’t meet in person, so they shared their work electronically as PDF files.

After the pandemic, the local group returned to meeting in person.

Around the same time, some artists in Albany wanted to start an affiliated Drawing Night group.

Phelps said he didn’t want to be territorial about holding exclusive right to the concept, but he also did not want to lose the collaborative spirit.

So he told the Albany group it would be fine to establish an affiliated group, so long as the Albany group posted its work online for the Glens Falls group to appreciate.

That gave Phelps an idea.

“It would be so cool if we could get people all over the country to join in drawing night,” he said, in a recent telephone interview.

At this point it’s an embryonic idea that Phelps is trying to figure out how to make happen.

Collaborative art develops a sense of trust, Phelps said.

“It’s a really good healing process,” he said. “I’m pressed up against this person’s personality. … This part gives me a challenge.”

It’s a therapeutic process that helps one get beyond fear.

“The things that we think we are afraid of are the things that are holding us back,” he said.

Participating in collaborative art, he explained, gives confidence to overcome other fears.

Some are reluctant, at first, to participate in collaborative art.

“It’s the hardest thing for me to pick up a pen and start a thing. … But once you start, it turns out to be fun.”

The local Drawing Night group meets at 7 p.m. each Wednesday at The Ravacon Collective studio in the basement of The Shirt Factory at the corner of Lawrence and Cooper streets in Glens Falls.

Phelps operates Ghost Books, “a cross between a book store and curiosity shop,” in Suite 210 on the second floor of The Shirt Factory.

His primary work is in animation and film production, working with The Ravacon Collective, based in Glens Falls and New York City, and his own Muckraker Productions.

Phelps, a 1996 South High graduate, studied film production at SUNY Adirondack and at SUNY Purchase, where he graduated in 2002.

Phelps gained national publicity, quite accidentally, when he was producing “Banana Boy,” a superhero drama series broadcast on TV8 of Glens Falls, now Look TV of Saratoga Springs.

Phelps was filming a fight scene in a Hudson Falls drug store parking lot in which Luke Van Scoy, a teen actor holding a plastic knife, attempted to attack Banana Boy, portrayed by Jonathan’s younger brother Chris Phelps, who was dressed in a 6-foot-tall banana costume.

A Hudson Falls police officer, passing by and mistaking it for a real fight, arrested the trio.

Phelps chuckled as he recalled the incident.

Phelps said they had been driving around looking for a suitable place to film the 30-second scene.

“Sure enough, in 30 seconds we’re down on the ground and getting patted down,” he said.

From humble beginnings, Phelps went on to produce animation for The Mathematicians and other touring rock bands for MTV, stage shows and film projects.

In one of his recent projects, Phelps wrote, directed and produced “The Pond Aquarius,” a 7-minute collaborative work along with animators Joel Barlow of Glens Falls, Kaci Contonpasis and Katie Walker.

Phelps describes it as “hard-driving animation” that helps to restore the sense of magic in life.

The animation is set to music and there are no spoken lines.

The short film can be viewed on YouTube for free at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQa7b6Ieduw.

In 2022, Phelps produced animation used in the stage musical “Nearby Faraway,” about the lives of Georgia O’Keefe and Alfred Stieglitz, which debuted last summer at The Carriage House at Fort William Henry in Lake George.