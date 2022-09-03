Draft Watershed Action Plan for Lake George to be presented on Wednesday

QUEENSBURY — The town of Queensbury and the Lake George Watershed Advisory Committee will present the draft Watershed Action Plan for Lake George on Wednesday.

The meeting will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the North Queensbury Firehosue at 2663 Ridge Road.

The action plan focuses on the 32 surface miles of Lake George as well as its 300 square-mile watershed. The plan identifies five priority threats and emerging issues related to water in the lake and its watershed including non-point source pollution, impacts from road maintenance, invasive species, wastewater treatment and climate change, according to a news release.

About 100 projects are identified in the plan that, when implemented, will serve to address these threats and emerging issues. The plan is intended to serve as a guide for watershed communities and organizations to steer future actions with an eye toward the protection and improvement of the lake and its watershed.

This project is funded through a NYSDOS Title 11 Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP) to the town of Queensbury. Preparation of this plan was facilitated by the Lake Champlain Lake George Regional Planning Board (LCLGRPB) and Warren County Planning, as well as an advisory committee comprised of local officials, water quality professionals, and lake association representatives.

The draft Watershed Action Plan for Lake George will be available to the public for review and comment following this presentation. For more information, visit www.lclgrpb.org.