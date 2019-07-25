QUEENSBURY — Quiet hours are coming to town.
Under a proposed nuisance law, social gatherings would have to turn off music at 11 p.m.
Construction could not start until 7 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. on weekends. At night, construction work would have to stop at 9 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. on weekends.
It’s all part of a nuisance law that also prohibits anything that “offends public decency” — like nudity or urinating off a porch into a nearby lake, both of which have been committed by drunken renters of vacation properties.
Any action that annoys people’s rest is prohibited as well, as are piles of trash and foul odors.
Animals can’t be kept in “unsanitary conditions,” and animal carcasses must be disposed of within 24 hours after their death. That might sound unlikely, but the town of Hartford had to enforce its law on that issue this year when a property owner allowed hundreds of dead farm animals to be dumped on his land.
Property owners also can’t accumulate piles of animal feces or manure if it gives off a “stench which is repulsive or extremely unpleasant to the physical senses of a reasonable person of ordinary sensibilities.” That exact situation happened in Fort Ann, where a property owner opened a small cow farm without a plan for the manure. As it piled up, a neighbor’s well was contaminated with E. coli bacteria. She complained and discovered there were no laws governing the situation.
But the noise curfew is likely to be the most controversial part of the proposal in Queensbury.
Airbnb landlord Cory Stewart asked the board in January not to impose noise restrictions. That would push tourists out of the town, he said, calling Queensbury a “vacation town.”
“These people are on vacation,” he said. “You don’t want to push that (business) out by 10 o’clock (curfews).”
The proposed noise curfew is specifically for “amplified” noise, including speakers blasting music, a microphone and other devices. It would not apply to people talking or playing instruments without amplification.
Supervisor John Strough said that he considered the big local parties and carnivals before deciding to support the 11 p.m. limit.
“Even for them, 11 p.m. is reasonable,” he said.
Board member George Ferone, who put together the proposal, said he wanted a limit but didn’t want to go so far that all parties would be against the law.
“If a neighbor has a party once a year, that’s tolerable,” he said.
He called the noise curfew for “amplified sound” a good compromise.
Currently, when residents call the Warren County Sheriff's Office to complain about a noise problem, the deputies have no law to enforce. They ask the neighbor to quiet down, but that's all they can do.
Since they also do not carry decibel readers, the board has been careful to write a law that refers to noise in general terms rather than giving a specific decibel reading. If the law had that specificity, deputies would not usually be able to enforce it because they can't measure the noise.
The board has not yet approved the final wording of the law. When the draft law is approved, the board would then hold a public hearing before taking a vote. At best, the law could go into effect in two or three months, officials said.
The entire draft can be viewed on poststar.com.
