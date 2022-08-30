Dr. Jim Morrissey to receive 2022 Henry Crandall Award

GLENS FALLS — Dr. Jim Morrissey will be presented Crandall Public Library’s 12th Henry Crandall Award at The Heart of the Community Dinner on Sept. 30.

This award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated the values and legacy of library founder Henry Crandall (1821-1913), including generosity, perseverance, loyalty, compassion, civic pride and philanthropy.

The library board of trustees is recognizing Morrissey for his lifelong dedication and service to the community.

Morrissey, an Army veteran and a founding member of Adirondack Cardiology Associates, is retired from Hudson Headwaters Health Network in Warrensburg.

His philanthropic endeavors involved associations with the WAIT House, Glens Falls Youth Center, the Wood Theater, St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, Glens Falls Board of Education, Family Services Association of Glens Falls, Glens Falls Symphony, Glens Falls Family YMCA, Hudson Headwaters Charitable Foundation, North Country Ministry and the library.

In 2018, he and his wife, Kay, received the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce’s J. Walter Juckett Award for outstanding community service.

“Jim has been a tremendous supporter of the library for years. He was a member of our community ‘ask committee’ during our 2007-2008 capital campaign to expand the library’s footprint,” noted Library Director Kathy Naftaly in a news release. “He has shown his commitment to our region by supporting multiple nonprofits over the years. We’re honored to recognize Jim for his many significant contributions.”

The 2022 award will be presented to Morrissey during the The Heart of the Community Dinner, which is a major fundraiser for the library and aims to raise more than $30,000 to support programs and services that promote literacy, provide educational opportunities and expand cultural horizons for area residents.

With tax dollars covering 72% of the library’s $5.1 million annual budget, fundraising is needed to bridge the budget gap to continue meeting all of the community’s needs, according to a library news release.

The event will be held at The Queensbury Hotel starting at 6 p.m.

For more information, or to sponsor or be a member of the honorary committee, call 518-792-6508, ext. 282, or visit www.crandalllibrary.org/support/ways- to-give/henrycrandallaward.