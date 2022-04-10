Dozens pray for Ukraine in Greenwich vigil

GREENWICH — The situation in Ukraine is dire but God’s saving work continues, speakers said at a prayer vigil for Ukraine on Sunday afternoon in Mowry Park.

As American and a blue and yellow Ukrainian flag flapped on the park’s gazebo, Melissa Weatherwax, pastor of Greenwich’s Centenary United Methodist Church and three other Methodist congregations in southern Washington County, noted her sense of dismay at yet another conflict breaking out in Europe.

“How many of us thought it couldn’t happen again?” she asked.

Weatherwax read a passage from the Book of Isaiah in which the prophet foresaw 3,000 years ago that nations would no longer make war on each other, then read a poem with the line, “I no longer pray for peace; I pray for miracles.”

“I don’t have an answer for what’s going on in Ukraine, except that the love of God needs to reach through,” Weatherwax concluded.

Sharyl Backus, a certified lay minister who serves with Weatherwax, noted that there were 7.5 million children in Ukraine before the Russian invasion. Around 4 million have fled, she said, most accompanied only by their mothers as their fathers stay behind to fight. Children still in the country are without food, heat or water.

“The situation is overwhelming to watch,” Backus said, but surrounding countries have taken in the refugees and more distant countries have donated food, money and other aid. She offered a prayer for the children, and to “give their mothers the strength to endure.”

Clifford Oliver Mealy, a local photographer, spoke about his faith journey as a Vietnam veteran, photojournalist in Somalia, and survivor of the Feb. 6 fire that destroyed his downtown photography studio and 50 years of his work.

Oliver said he had “survivor’s guilt” from having come out of Vietnam and other dangerous situations when “men far better than I” did not, and of the outpouring of local support he received after the fire. The difference may have been that he had a mother who prayed for him, he said.

“If God is so good, why does He let bad things happen?” Oliver asked, then answered, “So we can be angels. This is our time to shine.”

Pastor Bruce Hazzard, from Fortsville United Methodist Church in Gansvoort and First United Methodist Church in Lake Luzerne, said he has been to Russia and Ukraine.

“They’re folks just like us. We are all children of God,” he said.

He prayed for God to “change hearts” among the Russian people and their military.

Musicians Paula Sawyer and Terry Kelly led participants in several songs, including “This is My Song,” based on Sibelius’s “Finlandia.”

About 55 people attended the vigil, organized by clergy and members of local United Methodist, Episcopal and American Baptist congregations. Weatherwax said organizers started work on the vigil three weeks ago.

“We wanted to hold it on Palm Sunday,” the last Sunday before Easter, Weatherwax said.

They received permission from the village of Greenwich to use the park and had two weeks to advertise through their congregations, in print and on social media. People at the vigil were invited to donate to the United Methodist Committee on Relief Ukraine response.

According to UMCOR’s website, 100% of funds raised by the Ukraine response will go directly to partners in Eastern Europe, including International Orthodox Christian Charities, for transportation assistance, humanitarian supplies, legal services, and safe spaces for women, children and people with disabilities. More information is available at https://umcmission.org/advance-project/982450.

