Dozens of Glens Falls residents support cleanup efforts

GLENS FALLS — Hometown USA was on full display on Saturday, as dozens of city residents descended on downtown, brooms and shovels in hand, as part of an annual spring cleanup effort.
Around 50 volunteers participated in the cleanup this year, far more than years past, said Robin Barkenhagen, president of the Glens Falls Collaborative, which sponsored the event alongside the Business Improvement District.
“I’ve never seen it like this. This is fantastic; we got so much cleaned today,” he said.
The event typically attracts between 10 and 20 people, Barkenhagen said.
But more than 20 students from Glens Falls High School participated in the event, as did several elected officials, including Common Council members Jim Clark of the Fifth Ward and Bill Collins of the Second Ward.
"This is the first time I've had the opportunity doing this ... but this is great," Clark said. "It's incredible to see the number of people and kids. There's a lot of teenagers here, so it's awesome to instill that sense of community in them."
Volunteers began assembling in the Ridge Street parking lot at around 8 a.m., before grabbing supplies and scattering throughout the downtown area.
Several volunteers were spotted sweeping sidewalks along Glen Street near Centennial Circle, while others raked gardens in City Park.
Volunteers also worked along Ridge, Warren and South streets collecting leaves, garbage and anything else that needed to be picked up.
By the time work was finished, all that was left were several stuffed leaf bags, which were neatly left near trash cans to be collected at a later date.
The good weather, free doughnuts and coffee also helped brighten spirits, as workers gathered to share conversations and a laugh after their efforts.
"We put in very early for this day so it wouldn't rain," said Michael Kaidas, a member of the Business Improvement District.
Collins, meanwhile, said the entire day was an example of Hometown USA at its best.
“It’s just a fantastic community spirit that I don’t know exists anywhere else,” he said.
