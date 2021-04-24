Dozens of Glens Falls residents support cleanup efforts

GLENS FALLS — Hometown USA was on full display on Saturday, as dozens of city residents descended on downtown, brooms and shovels in hand, as part of an annual spring cleanup effort.

Around 50 volunteers participated in the cleanup this year, far more than years past, said Robin Barkenhagen, president of the Glens Falls Collaborative, which sponsored the event alongside the Business Improvement District.

“I’ve never seen it like this. This is fantastic; we got so much cleaned today,” he said.

The event typically attracts between 10 and 20 people, Barkenhagen said.

But more than 20 students from Glens Falls High School participated in the event, as did several elected officials, including Common Council members Jim Clark of the Fifth Ward and Bill Collins of the Second Ward.

"This is the first time I've had the opportunity doing this ... but this is great," Clark said. "It's incredible to see the number of people and kids. There's a lot of teenagers here, so it's awesome to instill that sense of community in them."

Volunteers began assembling in the Ridge Street parking lot at around 8 a.m., before grabbing supplies and scattering throughout the downtown area.