Dozens of food concessionaires keep fairgoers full and happy

EASTON — For many fairgoers, food is as much an attraction at the Washington County Fair as the animals or the motor sports: candy apples, corn dogs, fried dough, ice cream, hot dogs or pizza by the slice.

Even people who aren’t big fans of kettle corn or blooming onions can work up an appetite just hiking across the sprawling fairgrounds.

Fortunately, there’s always a food or beverage concession within easy reach. Not including vendors on the midway who travel with Amusements of America, this year’s fair has 31 concessionaires at 42 locations, from just inside the entrance gate on the west to Boy Scout Troop 27’s Eagle’s Nest at the far end of East End Drive. Need healthy options? Those are available too.

For generations, the 4-H Food Booth on Broadway has fed customers and trained 4-H members in safe food handling and customer service. The good food, central location and covered seating make the booth appealing to many fairgoers. Breakfast service starts at 7 a.m. for those staying or working on the fairgrounds. The lunch menu is available from 11 a.m. until closing. Snacks and beverages are always on hand.

During the 2019 fair, the booth went through around 550 pounds of hamburger and 500 pounds of hot dogs, said co-manager April Wilhelm. Five local farms donate the beef.