Dozens of food concessionaires keep fairgoers full and happy

EASTON — For many fairgoers, food is as much an attraction at the Washington County Fair as the animals or the motor sports: candy apples, corn dogs, fried dough, ice cream, hot dogs or pizza by the slice.
Even people who aren’t big fans of kettle corn or blooming onions can work up an appetite just hiking across the sprawling fairgrounds.
Fortunately, there’s always a food or beverage concession within easy reach. Not including vendors on the midway who travel with Amusements of America, this year’s fair has 31 concessionaires at 42 locations, from just inside the entrance gate on the west to Boy Scout Troop 27’s Eagle’s Nest at the far end of East End Drive. Need healthy options? Those are available too.
For generations, the 4-H Food Booth on Broadway has fed customers and trained 4-H members in safe food handling and customer service. The good food, central location and covered seating make the booth appealing to many fairgoers. Breakfast service starts at 7 a.m. for those staying or working on the fairgrounds. The lunch menu is available from 11 a.m. until closing. Snacks and beverages are always on hand.
During the 2019 fair, the booth went through around 550 pounds of hamburger and 500 pounds of hot dogs, said co-manager April Wilhelm. Five local farms donate the beef.
“We make our own salads from vegetables donated by local farmers,” Wilhelm said, including Pleasant Valley Farm in Argyle and several smaller farms. “4-H always tries to use local businesses. The farmers are really generous in their donations. They’re great supporters in many ways.”
Many farmers came up through 4-H themselves, she said, and will volunteer to work at the booth when they’re not in the show ring or a competition.
COVID has been a challenge, Wilhelm said. The food booth recruits its younger volunteers through local 4-H groups, but because of the pandemic, many groups haven’t been meeting. Some parents are concerned about infection risk. Wearing a mask in the heat discourages other volunteers. The booth managers encourage their young workers to stay in one location and stay apart, she said, not easy in the tight quarters.
The Middle Falls Fire Department has been serving fairgoers since before the fair opened at its current location.
“We had a booth where Hannaford is now,” said Todd Bruneau, the chairman of the department’s food booth. When the fair moved to Route 29 in 1961, the fire department moved with it.
Over fair week, the fire department sells almost 4,000 hamburgers, almost 8,000 hot dogs, 300 pounds of sausage, and 4,500 pounds of potatoes.
“Everything we buy is local,” Bruneau said, including Locust Grove Smokehouse for sausage, Goose Island for potatoes, BJ Farms for vegetables, Battenkill Valley Creamery for milk and Byron’s and Cambridge Village Markets for other staples.
The meat sauce on the hot dogs follows Bruneau’s uncle’s recipe, which is about 50 years old, he said.
“We go through 150 pounds of meat sauce,” Bruneau said.
Bruneau starts at 6:30 a.m. and will work until 11, he said.
“I love it,” he said. He started cooking sausage at age 6 and is the third generation in his family to work at the booth.
The fair is the fire department’s biggest fundraiser.
“It helps pay for our truck payment in October,” Bruneau said.
The department’s district includes the fairgrounds, and it keeps a truck on the grounds during fair week.
If there’s a fire, the booth won’t go unstaffed. The workers include family, friends and volunteers from other organizations like the Greenwich Elks Club, the local snowmobile club, and Bruneau’s co-workers at Hollingsworth & Vose.
“We have 15 people here all the time,” Bruneau said.
Along with shaded seating, the fire department offers a buy one, get one special on hot dogs on Thursday and Sunday, for Kids’ Day and Family Fun Day. That gives parents with hungry kids a little extra money to spend on things like ride tickets, Bruneau said.
Right across the road from the fire department’s booth is the Black Sheep Cookie House, a newcomer to the fair.
“My family had a dream of a concessions trailer, and my mother makes amazing cookies,” said Kristen Norray. “This is their dream coming true.”
Black Sheep makes chocolate chip and other cookies, ice cream sandwiches and cold-brewed coffee.
“We mix and bake everything fresh here,” Norray said. “We bake more than a thousand cookies a day. Our motto is, ‘They’re so big you can share, but so good you won’t want to!’”
Cookies can be purchased singly, in a small container, or in a bucket with three to four dozen cookies. The menu includes a gluten-free cookie and a vegan ice cream sandwich that is gluten, soy, dairy and egg-free.
The Norrays started their trailer about four years ago, taking it to smaller events around their home in Berne.
“We usually stay pretty local, but we thought we’d try (the Washington County Fair) out,” Norray said. “Everyone is super nice. We’re excited to be here.”
The cold-brewed coffee and ice cream sandwiches are big sellers on hot days, Norray said.
“We’re hoping things pick up through the week as people realize what good cookies we have and what a good deal they are,” she said.