Dozens gather in Glens Falls to protest vaccine mandate

GLENS FALLS — Days after Gov. Andrew Cuomo handed down a mandate requiring all health care workers in the state to get vaccinated against COVID-19, dozens gathered around Centennial Circle on Friday to protest what they perceived as government overreach.
The rally attracted people from across the region, including adolescents and adults from places as far away as Schenectady. Dozens of drivers passing by honked their vehicle horns in support of the rallygoers.
Several, including individuals employed by Glens Falls Hospital, argued the mandate is unfair and violated their bodily autonomy. They raised concerns about the potential for long-term side effects and noted that the various vaccines available still don’t have full approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Others said the pandemic was nothing more than a hoax and organizations like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization cannot be trusted. They falsely said masks were ineffective and claimed without evidence that hundreds have died after receiving the vaccines.
One person, who declined to provide their name, carried a sign with Nazi imagery. The sign, which read “No Mandates,” featured four swastikas made of syringes.
“If we don’t get the shot, I think there’s camps out there we may be forced to be in — like FEMA camps,” she said, referring to a conspiracy theory that the federal government will imprison those who refuse to get vaccinated.
More than 6 million Jews were sent to concentration camps and killed during the Holocaust, whereas studies show that the COVID vaccines are safe and effective at preventing serious illness and death from a virus that has killed more than 600,000 nationwide.
Millions more have been infected, and an unknown number of people are still dealing with serious health effects months after becoming ill.
On Monday, Cuomo handed down a mandate requiring all health care workers, including nursing home employees, to be vaccinated by Sept. 27.
The mandate comes amid rising COVID cases brought on by the highly transmissible delta variant that has largely impacted unvaccinated individuals.
“Breakthrough” cases — where a fully vaccinated individual contracts the virus — have also been creeping up, but studies show the vaccines reduce the severity of illness and death.
“Our health care heroes led the battle against the virus, and now we need them to lead the battle between the variant and the vaccine,” Cuomo said when handing down the mandate.
Assemblyman Matt Simpson, R-Horicon, made a brief appearance at the rally. His district office on Glen Street sits directly across the street from where the rally was held.
In a subsequent interview, Simpson said he only stopped by to talk with a longtime friend who was in attendance and he headed back to his office after finishing the conversation.
He said he is against vaccine mandates but is encouraging everyone eligible for the shot to talk with their health-care provider and do what’s best for them.
He added that those who choose not to get inoculated should follow CDC guidelines requiring mask-wearing for all unvaccinated individuals.
“I’ve been encouraging all the people that I’ve been speaking to that this is a conversation they need to have with their health-care provider,” Simpson said.
Asked about the Nazi imagery, Simpson, who is fully vaccinated, said he saw the sign but did not talk to the person holding it. He condemned the imagery, adding that his family fled from Nazi persecution.
“I don’t know what was going through that person’s mind,” he said.
Several employees of Glens Falls Hospital in attendance said they were seriously considering leaving their positions to find work in states where vaccines have not been mandated.
“I don’t want to be forced into a vaccine that has not even been FDA approved,” said Mel, an employee at Glens Falls Hospital for five years who declined to provide her last name and position.
Mel, who was joined by her friend Kayla (who also declined to provide any additional information), said she has no objections to other vaccines like the ones for polio and measles, but noted those vaccines have been around for decades.
She said if the COVID vaccines were fully approved by the FDA she probably wouldn't be protesting, but noted she believes it should still be a choice.
"It's the whole idea of forcing somebody to do something," Mel said. "It should be a choice."
Kayla, who said she would leave her job with the hospital before getting the vaccine, echoed similar sentiments.
"Our bodies, our choices," she said. "We should have the right to say no."
In a statement, Glens Falls Hospital, which handed down its own vaccine mandate prior to the state, said requiring hospital staff to be vaccinated is the best way to protect patients and employees.
"At Glens Falls Hospital more than 86% of all hospitalizations over the last month have been unvaccinated individuals. The length of stay for an unvaccinated individual is averaging more than a week to about 10 days; for those with breakthrough cases the average length of stay is approximately 24 hours," Ray Agnew, a spokesman for the hospital, said in a statement.
Agnew also pointed to region-wide statistics that unvaccinated individuals are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and require treatment in the intensive care unit.
"For these among other reasons, we support the mandate for vaccination in order to do our best to provide a safe environment for our patients and our health care team," Agnew said.
