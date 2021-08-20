Dozens gather in Glens Falls to protest vaccine mandate

She said if the COVID vaccines were fully approved by the FDA she probably wouldn't be protesting, but noted she believes it should still be a choice.

"It's the whole idea of forcing somebody to do something," Mel said. "It should be a choice."

Kayla, who said she would leave her job with the hospital before getting the vaccine, echoed similar sentiments.

"Our bodies, our choices," she said. "We should have the right to say no."

In a statement, Glens Falls Hospital, which handed down its own vaccine mandate prior to the state, said requiring hospital staff to be vaccinated is the best way to protect patients and employees.

"At Glens Falls Hospital more than 86% of all hospitalizations over the last month have been unvaccinated individuals. The length of stay for an unvaccinated individual is averaging more than a week to about 10 days; for those with breakthrough cases the average length of stay is approximately 24 hours," Ray Agnew, a spokesman for the hospital, said in a statement.

Agnew also pointed to region-wide statistics that unvaccinated individuals are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and require treatment in the intensive care unit.

"For these among other reasons, we support the mandate for vaccination in order to do our best to provide a safe environment for our patients and our health care team," Agnew said.

