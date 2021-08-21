Dozens gather for event celebrating women's suffrage movement in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS — Days before Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will be be sworn in as New York’s first female governor, dozens gathered Saturday at the First Baptist Church along Maple Street to commemorate the 100th anniversary of woman’s suffrage.
The event, organized by the Crandall Public Library Folklife Center, took place a year after the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, but those in attendance were eager to celebrate the historic event despite a pandemic-induced delay.
“I’ve been looking forward to this for years,” said Tisha Dolton, a librarian and historian with the Folklife Center who helped organize the event.
The weekslong touring event, made possible through a grant from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership, kicked off in Plattsburgh on July 31 and made stops throughout the North Country and Vermont.
Each stop highlighted a different aspect of the suffrage movement locally, with Saturday’s event, the last stop of the tour, being the culmination of the entire suffrage movement, Dolton said.
Originally slated to be held at City Park, the event was moved to the First Baptist Church at the last minute because of inclement weather.
But the church, located at 100 Maple St., holds a significant meaning for the local suffrage movement, Dolton said.
“This site in 1894 was the site of the Warren County suffrage convention,” she said. “New York state was holding a constitutional convention that year and they were trying to put women’s suffrage in.”
The effort failed, but women’s rights activist Susan B. Anthony, who attended the 1894 convention, would later suggest a women’s suffrage convention be held in Glens Falls.
In 1900, the convention was hosted at Ordway Hall in Glens Falls, which is now the home to Spot Coffee.
“This spot kind of holds a lot for us,” Dolton said.
Saturday’s event featured a number of activities, including a story time and craft fair hosted by Crandall Public Library.
Exhibits featuring local suffragists and telling how the movement unfolded locally, assembled by the Chapman Museum and the Warren County Historical Society, were also on display.
A broom brigade led by Paul Stillman, a historical interpreter with the Old Fort House Museum in Fort Edward, also took place. Women, during the suffrage movement, used to auction off their brooms to raise money for the cause.
Also on tap was a pageant written by Dolton that tells the story of the women’s movement dating all the way back to ancient Egypt. The script was based on a 1924 pageant held in Westport.
But 101 years after women gained the right to vote, there’s still work to be done to combat voter suppression and elect women on all levels of government, said Mary Lou Classen, a volunteer with the Saratoga County chapter of the League of Women Voters.
“People take it for granted that we can all go out and vote, but we’re still fighting … voter suppression. So, that suffragist movement — those women were amazing,” she said.
Classen, who was helping to register voters, said Hochul’s ascension to New York’s governorship is not only historic, but is indicative to the obstacles women still face.
Hochul will be sworn in after Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns Monday, weeks after the release of an independent report from the state attorney general’s office found he sexually harassed 11 women.
Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing.
“It’s not a good situation, but hopefully she (Hochul) can turn it around,” Classen said.
Elsewhere, Mary Enhorning of Queensbury said a lot has changed since 1920, but there’s still plenty left to be done to ensure women’s equality.
She pointed to the wage gap and the disparity of women in public office as just some of the issues that still need to be addressed.
The best way to address those issues, Enhorning said, is to elect women.
“Women have to become more active politically,” she said. “They have to just get out there and run for office regardless of what people say to them. ... It’s the best way to get us women in power.”
