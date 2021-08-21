Dozens gather for event celebrating women's suffrage movement in Glens Falls

But 101 years after women gained the right to vote, there’s still work to be done to combat voter suppression and elect women on all levels of government, said Mary Lou Classen, a volunteer with the Saratoga County chapter of the League of Women Voters.

“People take it for granted that we can all go out and vote, but we’re still fighting … voter suppression. So, that suffragist movement — those women were amazing,” she said.

Classen, who was helping to register voters, said Hochul’s ascension to New York’s governorship is not only historic, but is indicative to the obstacles women still face.

Hochul will be sworn in after Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns Monday, weeks after the release of an independent report from the state attorney general’s office found he sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo has denied any wrongdoing.

“It’s not a good situation, but hopefully she (Hochul) can turn it around,” Classen said.

Elsewhere, Mary Enhorning of Queensbury said a lot has changed since 1920, but there’s still plenty left to be done to ensure women’s equality.