Dozens call on Rep. Elise Stefanik to resign, following Capitol riot

GLENS FALLS — Andrew McAdoo was preparing to go skiing Wednesday when violence broke out at the Capitol, sending a chill down his spine and forcing him to explain that rioters seeking to overturn the results of a fair election was un-American to his two young grandchildren, who were watching the events unfold live on television.
“I told them, ‘This is not America. This is a small group of thugs and they’re going to be gone in two weeks,’” he said.
McAdoo was so angered by what he saw, he drove up to Glens Falls from his home in Saratoga Springs on Thursday to join a group of nearly 50 demonstrators outside the district office of Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville. They called on the congresswoman to resign, just hours after she voted to reject the Electoral College results from four states.
In refusing to accept the results of the election, Stefanik helped incite the violence and has blood on her hands, McAdoo said.
He added that he’s worried that images of the riot — which resulted in four deaths, including one person who was shot by Capitol Police — will stay with his grandchildren, ages 9 and 5, for the rest of their lives.
“It’s got to be a lasting image for them,” McAdoo said. “They will remember this, I believe, when they’re older.”
False claims
Stefanik has since condemned the violence, but continues to claim she was fulfilling her constitutional oath by rejecting the election results. Her vote followed weeks of baseless claims by President Donald Trump that the election was rigged and stolen.
Dozens of court cases filed by the president’s lawyers disputing the results of the Nov. 3 election have been rejected by the courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court. Members of the president’s own administration, including former Attorney General William Barr, have said there is no evidence of voter fraud.
“The tens of people that are protesting outside of Congresswoman Stefanik’s office have the constitutional right to peacefully do so,” Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for Stefanik, said in a statement Thursday.
“Congresswoman Stefanik objected to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin based on constitutional issues that were debated on the House floor. Congresswoman Stefanik proudly stands up for the vast majority of constituents who voted to re-elect her with the largest number of votes for any congressional candidate in the history of the North Country.”
But those people gathered outside Stefanik’s district office on Thursday said she cares more about cozying up to Trump and advancing her political career than serving her constituents.
“She’s violated her oath to the Constitution and she’s supporting a demagogue,” said Fred Marguiles of Malta.
Marguiles was one of the dozen of demonstrators carrying a sign that called for Stefanik to resign. Others in attendance waved American flags or held signs that simply read “Treason.”
Dozens of drivers blared car horns in support of the demonstrators, who wore face masks and kept their distance from each other. Several members of the Glens Falls Police Department were on hand, but the demonstration remained peaceful and ended about an hour after it began.
“There are more police here per person than there were yesterday at the Capitol,” one demonstrator was overheard saying.
Jackson Lasarso of Queensbury said he was stunned by what unfolded at the Capitol and blames the more-than 100 members of Congress who raised objections about the election results for enabling the violence.
Stefanik, he said, is looking to curry favor with Trump supporters but failing to represent her constituents, many of whom voted for President-elect Joe Biden.
“She is doing this to gain favor with the Trump base,” Lasarso said.
June Woodard of Glens Falls agreed, saying she was in shock as she watched Trump supporters make their way into the Capitol rotunda through broken windows.
She believes the president and his supporters, including Stefanik, should be removed from office.