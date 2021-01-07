Dozens call on Rep. Elise Stefanik to resign, following Capitol riot

GLENS FALLS — Andrew McAdoo was preparing to go skiing Wednesday when violence broke out at the Capitol, sending a chill down his spine and forcing him to explain that rioters seeking to overturn the results of a fair election was un-American to his two young grandchildren, who were watching the events unfold live on television.

“I told them, ‘This is not America. This is a small group of thugs and they’re going to be gone in two weeks,’” he said.

McAdoo was so angered by what he saw, he drove up to Glens Falls from his home in Saratoga Springs on Thursday to join a group of nearly 50 demonstrators outside the district office of Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville. They called on the congresswoman to resign, just hours after she voted to reject the Electoral College results from four states.

In refusing to accept the results of the election, Stefanik helped incite the violence and has blood on her hands, McAdoo said.

He added that he’s worried that images of the riot — which resulted in four deaths, including one person who was shot by Capitol Police — will stay with his grandchildren, ages 9 and 5, for the rest of their lives.

“It’s got to be a lasting image for them,” McAdoo said. “They will remember this, I believe, when they’re older.”